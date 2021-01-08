STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

With near 3,900 deaths, record US COVID-19 toll comes on day of Capitol attack

California is particularly hard hit, with skyrocketing deaths and infections threatening to force hospitals to ration care.

Published: 08th January 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US registered its highest deaths yet from the coronavirus on the very day the mob attack on the Capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic.

The virus is surging in virtually every state.

California is particularly hard hit, with skyrocketing deaths and infections threatening to force hospitals to ration care.

The same day that supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, the nation recorded nearly 3,900 deaths.

Trump and his followers have resisted efforts to social distance or wear masks to slow the spread.

California hospitals struggling with a skyrocketing coronavirus surge are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds.

The state avoided surging cases for months, but now the virus is raging out of control there in the wake of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings.

Only Arizona tops California in cases per resident - a fact that is drawing renewed scrutiny to Arizona Gov.

Doug Ducey, a Republican who has resisted instituting restrictive measures.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell slightly last week to 787,000, a historically high number that points to a weak job market held back by the pandemic.

Thursday's figure from the Labor Department shows that even with the pandemic recession in its 10th month, many businesses are still laying off workers.

Before the recession, weekly jobless claims typically numbered around 225,000.

According to data through Jan 6 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the US rose over the past two weeks from 2,668.7 on Dec 23 to 2,686.4 on Jan 6.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. stands at 361,453.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp