Woman dies in suspected New Zealand shark attack

Published: 08th January 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

A woman prepares to lay flowers on a beach following a shark attack at Bowentown near Waihi in New Zealand, Friday, Jan 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: A woman has died in what appears to be New Zealand’s first fatal shark attack in eight years, police said on Friday.

Emergency services responded late Thursday afternoon to reports of a woman “injured in the water,” at Waihi Beach, a popular tourist spot 153 kilometers (95 miles) drive southeast of Auckland, a police statement said.

“Indications are that she had been injured by a shark,” Police Inspector Dean Anderson said.

A vacationing doctor joined paramedics, lifeguards and emergency services personnel in attempting to save the woman, Anderson said.

The woman, whose identify has not been made public, was scheduled to undergo an autopsy on Friday, Anderson said.

The last fatal shark attack in New Zealand was in February 2013 when a 46-year-old swimmer was mauled at Muriwai Beach, 41 kilometers (25 miles) west of Auckland.

