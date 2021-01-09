STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justin Trudeau says Donald Trump incited a violent assault on democracy

Trudeau has been careful not to criticize Trump over the last four years as 75 percent of Canada's exports go to America.

Published: 09th January 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo|AFP)

By Associated Press

TORONTO:  Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that US President Donald Trump incited an assault on democracy by violent rioters -- a rare direct criticism of Trump by him.

Trudeau has been careful not to criticize Trump over the last four years as 75 percent of Canada's exports go to America, but Trudeau told reporters on Friday that Trump and other politicians are to blame for an event he called "shocking, deeply disturbing, and frankly saddening."

"What we witnessed was an assault on democracy by violent rioters, incited by the current president and other politicians," Trudeau said.

He said that democracy is not automatic -- it takes work every day -- and that it's a real accomplishment to have a political system in which the losing side gracefully concedes.

But Trudeau said democracy is resilient in America, Canada's closet ally.

Trudeau said Canadians expect "debate that is grounded in shared acceptance of the facts."

