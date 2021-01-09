STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong receives COVID-19 vaccine, urges others to follow

Singapore has largely brought the coronavirus pandemic under control. Most of the recent COVID-19 cases have been arriving from overseas.

Published: 09th January 2021 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, right, receives a vaccine for the coronavirus at Singapore General Hospital. (Photo | AP)

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, right, receives a vaccine for the coronavirus at Singapore General Hospital. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Urging Singaporeans to get inoculated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday received his first dose of the vaccine, becoming the first member of the Cabinet to take the jab.

Lee, 68, posted a video of himself being injected in the arm at a hospital on his official Facebook page.

"We got vaccinated early to show Singaporeans we are confident that the vaccine is safe and effective," he said in a post accompanying the video.

According to Channel News Asia, Lee received the shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine along with Singapore General Hospital (SGH) staff at the official launch of vaccinations for healthcare workers.

Talking to reporters at SGH, Lee said he was happy to see the start of inoculations for healthcare and frontline workers.

"I took the opportunity to have my own jab this morning and now I'm done. 30 minutes waited, nothing happened," he said. Urging Singaporeans to get inoculated, the prime minister said, "It will make us safer, and it will make you and your loved ones safer. So please take it when you can."

Singapore has largely brought the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Most of the recent COVID-19 cases have been arriving from overseas.

The country has so far reported a total of 58,836 coronavirus cases, including 58,562 recoveries.

The virus has claimed 29 lives in Singapore so far.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said earlier that plans for the Cabinet to get vaccinated in batches were in the works.

The Health Ministry's director of medical services Kenneth Mak, who is part of the multi-ministry task force on COVID-19, also received his first dose of the vaccine on Friday.

Vaccinations for the elderly and those at greater risk of severe COVID-19 will start in February, beginning with seniors aged 70 and above.

Vaccinations will be free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents in Singapore.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved by Singapore late last year and the first shipment arrived on December 21.

The vaccine requires two doses taken 21 days apart, and it will take up to 14 more days after the second dose to achieve maximum protection against the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore COVID 19 Lee Hsien Loong
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp