STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian consulate in New York recognises diaspora on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Consul General Randhir Jaiswal said that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is an occasion to remember and honour achievements of the Indian diaspora and its strong connection with the homeland.

Published: 10th January 2021 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

India-US relations, India-US ties, India-US flags

During the ceremony, a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was played. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Several prominent members of the Indian-American diaspora and community organisations were recognised by the Consulate General of India here on the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas for their contribution, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, towards strengthening the US-India ties.

In a virtual message, Consul General Randhir Jaiswal said that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is an occasion to remember and honour achievements of the Indian diaspora and its strong connection with the homeland.

“It is a day when we take great pride in all that you have done for yourself and for India,” he said, lauding efforts of the Indian-American community for working with the Consulate to help and support those in need, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Consul General Shatrughna Sinha said that during the last few years, the Consulate has used the occasion of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, commemorated to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s arrival in India from South Africa on January 9, 1915, to recognise members of the Indian-American diaspora for their work towards the community and their help in promoting India-US ties as well as supporting people in need.

Sinha said the challenging year of 2020, when people from the community came together and partnered with the Consulate to help those in need and struggling in the pandemic, has shown that “we need to stand together, stand with each other and that unity is our strength.”

The lesson from the crisis and the pandemic is that “we need to stand by each other, stand together and only then will we succeed."

During the ceremony, a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was played.

Sinha presented citations and special plaques to the honorees in recognition of their contributions.

Consul (Community Affairs) A K Vijayakrishnan said that the Indian Consulate and the community organisations are working hand in hand and as a closely knit unit and because of this, the Consulate was able to mitigate the sufferings of a number of Indian nationals stranded in the US during the pandemic and reached out to all those in distress.

He also called on the community organisations to increase involvement of the younger generation, especially students, in community events “because they are future torchbearers of our country.”

The honorees of the recognition by the Consulate included the Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey & Connecticut (FIA-Tristate) past president Alok Kumar, member of FIA Board of Trustees and past president Srujal Parikh, clinical trial administrator and Executive Director of Council of Heritage and Arts of India Sibu Nair, non-profit organisation Sewa International USA, member of Board of Trustees at Long Island Power Authority Ali Mohammed, New Jersey-based entrepreneur and community leader Atma Singh and Indian-American social worker Abhishek Singh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Indian-American diaspora Indian diaspora Indians in the United States
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp