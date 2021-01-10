Vaccine dates: Pope says he has appointment for COVID-19 shot, Netanyahu gets second dose

By PTI

THE VATICAN CITY/THE JERUSALEM: Pope Francis has confirmed in an interview with an Italian broadcaster that he has an appointment to get the anti-COVID vaccine when the Vatican starts its vaccination programme next week.

The pope also said everyone should get the vaccine, calling it an "ethical option, because you are playing with your health, life, but also with the lives of others."

Excerpts from the sit-down interview were released by Mediaset on Saturday, a day before it is scheduled to be aired.

It is the first confirmation that the 84-year-old pope who is missing part of one lung will get the vaccine, although the Vatican had already announced it would begin administering the vaccines later this month.

The Vatican has previously said that it's "morally acceptable" for faithful to receive COVID-19 vaccines whose research used cell lines from tissue obtained from abortions.

Vatican City has had at least 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine after becoming the first Israeli to be inoculated last month.

Israel is in the midst of a third nationwide lockdown after seeing a surge in cases despite unleashing one of the worlds fastest vaccination campaigns.

The country has given the first of two vaccine doses to nearly 20% of its population, and Netanyahu said Saturday that it has secured enough vaccines to inoculate the whole adult population by the end of March.

Netanyahu has placed the vaccination drive at the center of his campaign for reelection that month, when Israel will hold its fourth nationwide vote in less than two years.

In the meantime, he has called on Israelis to make "one last big effort" to halt transmission by adhering to the tightened restrictions.

Most schools and businesses were closed starting Friday, with people required to remain within 1,000 meters (yards) from home except for essential needs.

Public gatherings are heavily restricted and public transportation is limited.

The restrictions are to last for at least two weeks.