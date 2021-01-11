STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Biden inauguration theme: 'America United'

The theme reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future, the inaugural committee said.

Published: 11th January 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The theme for President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration will be America United, an issue thats long been a central focus for Biden but one thats taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the US Capitol last week.

In an announcement shared first with The Associated Press, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the theme reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future.

In keeping with the theme of unity, the committee also announced that after he is officially inaugurated, Biden, Vice President-elect Harris and their spouses will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, and will be joined there by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and their wives.

It will be one of Bidens first acts as president, and a show of bipartisanship at a time when the national divide is on stark display.

The focus on unity has characterized Bidens presidential run from the start, and hes said repeatedly since winning the White House he sees unifying the country as one of his top priorities as president.

But the scope  and urgency  of the challenge Biden faces became even clearer this week after President Donald Trump sparked an armed insurrection at the Capitol, spurred by his repeated attempts to delegitimize Bidens win.

Trump himself is skipping Bidens inaugural, a decision Biden said was a good thing, though Vice President Mike Pence and his wife plan to attend.

This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people  one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united, said PIC CEO Dr Tony Allen.

It is time to turn the page on this era of division.

The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto e pluribus unum reminds us -- out of many, one.

 The committee also announced plans for a major public art display spanning multiple blocks of the National Mall that will feature 191,500 US flags and 56 pillars of light, to represent every US state and territory.

After Biden asked Americans to stay home for his inauguration, the Field of Flags is meant to represent the American people who are unable to travel to the Capitol to celebrate his swearing-in, according to the committee.

Its not the only COVID-era change to the festivities.

In keeping with crowd-size restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, Biden will have a significantly pared-down inauguration, with traditional activities like the parade and the inaugural balls moving to a virtual format.

But even as the celebration itself will be smaller, inauguration officials are preparing a significant security presence in preparation for what may be more pro-Trump demonstrations across Washington.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden US president
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp