STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Joe Biden names career diplomat William Burns as CIA chief

Burns spent over three decades in the US foreign service, including a stint as ambassador to Russia from 2005-2008, and high-ranking jobs in the State Department. 

Published: 11th January 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

President-elect Joe Biden waves to his supporters (File Photo | AP)

President-elect Joe Biden waves to his supporters (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William Burns as his pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, tapping a retired veteran diplomat who helped lead secret talks with Iran.

Burns spent over three decades in the US foreign service, including a stint as ambassador to Russia from 2005-2008, and high-ranking jobs in the State Department. 

"Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure," Biden said in a statement released by his transition team.

Burns, who holds a masters and doctoral degrees from Oxford University, also served as US ambassador to Oman from 1998-2001.

He retired from the foreign service in 2014 and is the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, an international affairs think tank in the United States.

Burns had been considered a likely candidate to lead the State Department under Biden, given his deep experience with Iran.

He was involved in back-channel negotiations that set the stage for the 2015 deal to limit Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"The fact that we did it quietly or secretly caused a certain amount of controversy," he said in a 2016 interview. 

"But the reality is that after 35 years without sustained diplomatic contact between the United States and Iran, there was a huge amount of baggage, a lot of mistrust, and a lot of grievances."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden William Burns
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp