Capitol riots fallout: Acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf to resign; two cops suspended

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is stepping down from his post, days after criticising President Donald Trump over the riot at the US Capitol.

Wolf said in a message to staff that he would step down at 11.59 pm on Monday, even though he had earlier said he planned to remain in his job.

He said Pete Gaynor, who ran the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would become the acting homeland security secretary.

The resignation comes a day before Trump is set to visit the US-Mexico border wall.

Last week, Wolf asked Trump and all elected officials to "strongly condemn the violence" that took place at the Capitol.

Five people died, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Wolf said he has condemned violence on both sides of the political aisle, specifically directed at law enforcement.

He tweeted "we now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends" and called that unacceptable.

Democratic Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio says two US Capitol Police officers have been suspended as a result of their actions during last week's attack on the Capitol.

Ryan told reporters on Monday that one of the officers took a selfie with someone and the second officer put on a "Make America Great Again" hat.

He says of the latter that the "interim chief determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension".

Thousands of pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee and hide.

The congressman says Capitol Police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated the incursion "at a big level or small level in any way".

Ryan says they don't want an officer working on President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration "who was not doing the job on the Jan. 6th event".

Capitol Police did not immediately reply to a request for more details.

Ryan serves as chair of a House subcommittee that oversees funding for Capitol Police.