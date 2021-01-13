Imran Khan demands full transparency after UK-based firm alleges corruption by some Pakistanis

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday demanded complete transparency from a UK-based asset recovery firm over corruption by Pakistan's elite after the company's owner claimed that it had evidence of money laundering by some Pakistanis.

Khan in a series of scathing tweets said that Pakistan's elites were involved in systematic corruption and money laundering.

His comments came just days after Kaveh Moussavi of Broadsheet LLC’s said his firm was influenced by former premier Nawaz Sharif and others and that it had evidence of money laundering by some other Pakistanis.

Moussavi claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif offered a bribe to the firm for abandoning a probe against his foreign assets and added that the deal was offered by a person claiming himself as the nephew of Sharif in the year 2012.

“Panama Papers exposed our ruling elite corruption & money laundering earlier. Now Broadsheet revelations have again exposed the massive scale of our ruling elite corruption & money laundering,” Khan tweeted.

“These revelations (are) tip of the iceberg. We want complete transparency from the Broadsheet on our elites money laundering and on who stopped investigations,” he said.

Khan said these revelations had repeatedly exposed what he had been saying in his '24-year fight against corruption which is the biggest threat to the country's progress'.

'These elites come to power and plunder the country. They do money laundering to stash their ill-gotten gains abroad, safe from domestic prosecution. Then they use their political clout to get NROs. That is how they kept their plundered wealth safe,' he said, adding that the nation suffered as a consequence.

He went to add that these elites cannot hide behind the 'victimisation' card on these international revelations.

National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) was the law enacted by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to waive off all cases and corruption charges against former premier Benazir Bhutto, her husband Asif Ali Zardari and dozens of others in 2007 to strike a political deal with her.