Trump urges 'NO violence' and appeals for calm in US as Congress debates his impeachment

By AFP

President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged calm and said he opposed any violence among supporters as Congress debated his impeachment for inciting insurrection.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for," Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

"I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You."