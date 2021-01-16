STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Biden fills out State Department team with Obama veterans

Biden will nominate Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state and Victoria Nuland as undersecretary of state for political affairs  the second- and third-highest ranking posts, respectively.

Published: 16th January 2021 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

US President-elect Joe Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday filled out his State Department team with a group of former career diplomats and veterans of the Obama administration, signaling his desire to return to a more traditional foreign policy after four years of uncertainty and unpredictability under President Donald Trump.

Biden will nominate Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state and Victoria Nuland as undersecretary of state for political affairs  the second- and third-highest ranking posts, respectively.

They were among the officials chosen to serve under the incoming secretary of state, Antony Blinken.

The team embodies my core belief that America is strongest when it works with our allies, Biden said in a statement.

He said he was confident "they will use their diplomatic experience and skill to restore Americas global and moral leadership. America is back.

Among the others are: longtime Biden Senate aide Brian McKeon, to be deputy secretary of state for management.former senior diplomats Bonnie Jenkins and Uzra Zeya, to be under secretary of state for arms control and undersecretary of state of democracy and human rights, respectively.

Derek Chollet, a familiar Democratic foreign policy hand, to be State Department counselor.

former U.N. official Salman Ahmed, as director of policy planning.

Suzy George, who was a senior aide to former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, will be Blinken's chief of staff.

Ned Price, a former Obama administration National Security Council staffer and career CIA official who resigned in protest in the early days of the Trump administration, will serve as the public face of the department, taking on the role of spokesman.

Jalina Porter, communications director for Rep.Cedric Richmond, D-La., who is leaving Congress to work in the White House, will be Price's deputy.

Price and Porter intend to return to the practice of holding daily State Department press briefings, officials said.

Those briefings had been eliminated under the Trump administration.

Jeffrey Prescott, a former national security aide when Biden was vice president, is Biden's pick to be deputy ambassador to the United Nations, He would serve under U.N. envoy-designate Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Five of the 11 are either people of color or LGBTQ.

Although most are not household names, all are advocates of multilateralism and many are familiar in Washington and overseas foreign policy circles.

Their selections are a reflection of Biden's intent to turn away from Trump's transactional and often unilateral America First approach to international relations.

Sherman led the Obama administrations negotiations leading to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, from which Trump withdrew, and had engaged in talks over ballistic missiles with North Korea during President Bill Clinton's second term.

Nuland served as assistant secretary of state for European Affairs during the Ukraine crisis.

Sherman, McKeon, Nuland, Jenkins and Zeya will require Senate confirmation to their posts while the others will not.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biden Donald Trump
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp