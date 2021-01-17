STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Springsteen, Miranda set for inaugural gala of Joe Biden

Musicians John Legend, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake, among others, will join Springsteen and Bon Jovi.

Published: 17th January 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

US President-elect Joe Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and rockers Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen are among the stars who will highlight a prime-time virtual celebration televised Wednesday night after Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president.

Biden's inaugural committee announced the lineup Sunday for "Celebrating America," a multinetwork broadcast that the committee bills as a mix of stars and everyday citizens.

Miranda, who wrote and starred in Broadway's "Hamilton," will appear for a classical recitation.

Musicians John Legend, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake, among others, will join Springsteen and Bon Jovi.

Actresses Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria will act as hostesses, with former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also scheduled to appear.

The segments will include tributes to a UPS driver, a kindergarten teacher and Sandra Lindsey, the first American to receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial.

The broadcast is in lieu of traditional inaugural balls.

Biden plans still to be sworn in on the Capitol's West Front, but with a scaled-down ceremony because of the coronavirus and tight security after the Jan.

6 violent insurrection on the Capitol as Congress convened to certify his victory.

TAGS
Jon Bon Jovi Bruce Springsteen Joe Biden
