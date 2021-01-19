At least 11 injured in explosion in Afghanistan's Uruzgan province

By ANI

URUZGAN: At least 11 people, including two security force members, were wounded in an explosion in the city of Tarinkot, Uruzgan province, TOLO News reported citing sources on Tuesday.

"At least 11 people, including two security force members, were wounded in an explosion in the city of Tarinkot, Uruzgan province, this afternoon, sources said, adding that the explosives were placed on a motorbike," TOLO News wrote in a tweet.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

Further details are awaited.