STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian fishing boat sinks in Sri Lankan water after colliding with country's naval vessel

The Indian boat sank in Sri Lankan waters about 8 nautical miles within the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) northwest of Delft Island.

Published: 19th January 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

COLOMBO: An Indian fishing boat allegedly trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line sank in Sri Lankan waters after colliding with a Navy vessel of the island nation and a search and rescue operation was underway for the missing fishermen, the Navy said here on Tuesday.

The Indian boat sank in Sri Lankan waters about 8 nautical miles within the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) northwest of Delft Island on Monday.

Sri Lanka Navy said it had launched a search and rescue operation for the sunken Indian fishing boat and its fishermen.

It said the Navy units on patrol carried out an operation to seize Indian fishing trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL)," after observing more than 50 trawlers.

As the operation was going on, one of the Indian fishing trawlers tried to evade the scene, making it collide with a Sri Lankan Navy vessel.

"The collision also caused damages to the SLN Fast Attack Craft which was subsequently brought to Kankesanthurai harbour safely for repair work," the statement said.

The Navy then commenced a search and rescue operation for the fishermen on the sunken trawler.

An unknown number of fishermen were missing.

The Navy said that it is quite evident that Indian fishing trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters were resisting their arrests.

Relevant Indian authorities have also been informed about the development and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other''s waters.

During his five-day visit to India in February last year, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi agreed to resolve the long-festering fishermen issue with a "humane approach".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishing boat collision
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp