Joe Biden plans immediate orders on immigration, Covid, environment

Biden will sign 17 orders and actions hours after being sworn in as US leader to break from policies of  Trump.

Published: 20th January 2021 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater. (Photo | AP)

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater. (File photo| AP)

US President-elect Joe Biden plans to kick off his new administration Wednesday with orders to restore the United States to the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, aides said.

Biden will sign 17 orders and actions hours after being sworn in as US leader to break from policies of departing President Donald Trump and set new paths on immigration, the environment, fighting Covid-19 and the economy, they said.

In first-day moves, he will end Trump's much-assailed ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries and halt construction of the wall that Trump ordered on the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration.

He will also set a mask mandate on federal properties to stem the spread of Covid-19; restore protections of nature reserves removed by Trump; and seek freezes on evictions and protection for millions behind on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also plans to send a bill to Congress to revamp immigration policies and give millions of undocumented migrants living in the country a path to citizenship that the Trump administration denied.

Biden "will take action -- not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration -- but also to start moving our country forward," the aides said in a statement.

Comments

