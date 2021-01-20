STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Man detained for throwing snowballs at Berlin US consulate

When security officials told him to leave the area, he started throwing snowballs at them too, police said.

Published: 20th January 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Snowball

For representational purposes

By PTI

BERLIN: 26-year-old was detained in Berlin "twice" after throwing snowballs and other projectiles at the American consulate and scuffling with security personnel while yelling slogans against outgoing President Donald Trump, police said Wednesday.

The man, an Afghan citizen who lived in Berlin whose name wasn't given in line with German privacy laws, first appeared outside the consulate in the southwestern district of Dahlem yelling slogans and throwing snowballs at about 3 p.m.

When security officials told him to leave the area, he started throwing snowballs at them too, police said.

Authorities handcuffed the man, and allege that he then slammed his own head against a police vehicle, briefly knocking himself out.

He regained consciousness before paramedics arrived and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being released.

Tests indicated he was mildly intoxicated, police said. At about 10:30 p.m., the man reappeared outside the consulate and threw two half-full beverage cans at police officers, who were not hit.

They were again able to overpower him and, while he was being held, police allege that he again slammed his own head against a police car.

This time he was not injured, but damaged the car, police said.

Another breath test indicated his blood alcohol was about double what it had been previously.

He was released after being brought to a police station and is under investigation for causing property damage and bodily harm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
snow balls US Consulate
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp