Honour killing: Man murders wife, four children in Pakistan's Gujranwala

There are an estimated 1,000 honour killings each year in Pakistan, according to a 2019 report by Human Rights Watch.

Published: 22nd January 2021

By ANI

GUJRANWALA: In yet another case of "honour killing" in Pakistan, a man killed his wife and four children in Gujranwala city of Punjab province, Geo News reported citing police.

The man has been identified as Imran. After being arrested, he confessed to committing the crime, the police said, adding that it was a case of "honour killing" as per Imran's confession.

Police said that the accused also confessed to "killing all of his children who woke up from their sleep and witnessed him killing their mother."

According to police, Karo-Kari killings also known as honour killing, a heinous trend criticised by the authorities as well as human rights organisations, continue unabated as they find it hard to investigate such killings as both aggrieved and accused parties generally belong to the same family or tribe.

Cases of violence against women seem to be on a rise in the country as several cases of honour killing were reported earlier this month, Geo News reported.

A man identified as Liaquat Shar allegedly killed his sister over suspicion of having "illicit relations" with a boy in Ubauro, a town in Sindh's Ghotki district to save his "honour," per police.

The suspect, however, managed to escape arrest and fled before he could be detained.

In another case of "honour killing", a man allegedly axed his wife to death in Khairpur's Piryalo Town in the first week of January 2021.

