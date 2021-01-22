STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japan records rise in suicide rate for first time since 2009

Since 2009, the number of suicides in Japan has been declining every year.

For representational purposes

By ANI

TOKYO: Japan recorded an increase in the number of suicides in 2020 for the first time since 2009, with the country's Health Ministry saying that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic affected this tendency, media reported on Friday, citing the National Police Agency.

According to the NHK broadcaster, 20,919 people took their own lives in 2020, which is an increase of 750 or 3.7 per cent from 2019, when the lowest-ever number of suicides per year in Japan was recorded.

According to the data, the number of male suicides last year decreased by 135 and totaled 13,943, while female suicides rose by 885 to 6,976, which was the largest number since 2015. In addition, the number of child suicides in 2020 was the highest on record and totaled 440 students from elementary, junior high, and high schools.

The health ministry believes that the increase in the number of suicides may have occurred due to the changes in the economy and lifestyle that emerged during the spread of coronavirus infection and subsequent restrictions.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

