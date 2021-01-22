STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan govt over electricity price hike

The general populace is also overburdened due to the rise in prices of essential commodities too; especially the hike in wheat flour, the staple diet.

Published: 22nd January 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 04:17 PM

Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday slammed Imran Khan's government on increasing the price of electricity, reported Geo News.

"This is the worst form of enmity with the masses. The government did not come to power through people's votes, that is why it is insensitive to people's needs," she said.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub on Thursday announced that there will be an increase of Pakistani Rs 1.95 per unit in the cost of electricity, reported Geo News.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah also objected to the move and said that the "government is trying to compensate its extravagant spending by increasing electricity prices and burdening the masses."

Pakistan has been reeling under intense power shortages in the past months as well as fighting inflation too. Earlier, in January a massive power blackout was reported in Pakistan which plunged cities like Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Multan, Kasur, etc into darkness.

Earlier, Pakistan had also increased prices of petrol by Pakistani Rs 2.31 per litre in early January, a move that the 11-party alliance of opposition, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) criticised severely in its rallies held across Pakistan.

