STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US applauds 'true friend' India for gifting COVID-19 vaccine to several countries

In the last few days, India has sent consignments of domestically produced coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Published: 23rd January 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Ambassador to India Saurabh Kumar, third from right, holds a sign with Prof. Zaw Than Htun. (Photo | India in Myanmar, Twitter handle)

Indian Ambassador to India Saurabh Kumar, third from right, holds a sign with Prof. Zaw Than Htun. (Photo | India in Myanmar, Twitter handle)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Terming India a "true friend" which is using its pharmaceutical sector to help the global community, the US has applauded New Delhi for gifting COVID-19 vaccines to several countries.

In the last few days, India has sent consignments of domestically produced coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles.

It is also undertaking commercial supplies of the doses to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco.

"We applaud India's role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Asia.

India's free shipments of vaccine began with Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal and will extend to others," the South and Central Asia Bureau of the US State Department tweeted on Friday.

"India's a true friend using its pharma to help the global community," it said.

ALSO READ | Two flights with Covishield vaccine depart from Mumbai airport to Brazil, Morocco

Known as the 'pharmacy of the world', India produces 60 per cent of vaccines globally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting the coronavirus crisis.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks also commended India's support to its neighbouring countries to fight the pandemic.

"I commend India's efforts to help its neighbours by providing them with free COVID-19 vaccines. Global challenges like the pandemic require both regional and global solutions," Meeks said.

The US media also praised India's support to the global community in this health crisis.

According to a Washington Post report, India is giving away millions of coronavirus vaccine doses as a tool of diplomacy.

"The Indian government has sent free doses to Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives, more than 3.2 million in total. Donations to Mauritius, Myanmar and Seychelles are set to follow. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are next on the list," it noted.

"The shipments reflect one of India's unique strengths: It is home to a robust vaccine industry, including Serum Institute of India, one of the world's largest vaccine makers," the report said.

Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, thanked the state department for recognising India's efforts to support the global community to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Quoting Prime Minister Modi, he tweeted late Friday night, "India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 covid vaccine India US
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp