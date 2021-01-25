Five militants killed in Pakistan 

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Five militants, including two key commanders of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, were killed in secret operations by Pakistani security forces in the country's restive northwest.

The operations were conducted in Mir Ali and Khaisur area of North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan Army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, said in a statement.

The two terrorist commanders killed during the raids were identified as Syed Raheem alias Abid of TTP (AKK group) and Saifullah Noor of TTP (Gohar group).

According to the ISPR, Abid was wanted in 17 terrorism acts against security forces.