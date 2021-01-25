STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Kamala Harris moves to US President's guest house as her official residence undergoes repair

The official residence of the vice president is located within the Naval Observatory Complex and is about four miles northwest of the White House.

Published: 25th January 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

US Vice President Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris is temporarily staying at the historic Blair House as her official residence is undergoing repairs, a spokesperson said.

Across the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue, Blair House is the official guest house of the US President.

The official residence of the vice president is located within the Naval Observatory Complex and is about four miles northwest of the White House.

The vice president's chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters here on Saturday that Harris moved in on Thursday.

"They are living there while repairs are done at the vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory," Sanders said.

ALSO READ: US President Joe Biden to reinstate Covid travel bans

The Washington Post reported Sunday that crews are working on new liners for the chimneys and other tasks in the 33-room home, which was built in 1893.

Blair House, built as a private house in 1824, is the guest house of the US President since 1942, where visiting foreign dignitaries normally stay.

In recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other Indian leaders have stayed in this historic building that has 120 antique-filled rooms.

"It's such a cozy and beautiful place. There is so much history here, and it tells the great story of our Country. So many presidents have passed through that black and white marble threshold. Yes, it has a lot of square footage, but it feels like a home," Capricia Marshall, a former chief of protocol and current board member of the Blair House Restoration Fund, was quoted as saying by The Washington Times.

President Joe Biden and the First Lady spent the night before their inauguration here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamala Harris Blair House United States
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp