British PM Johnson greets India on Republic Day, reiterates plan to visit later this year

Published: 26th January 2021 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference in 10 Downing Street, London

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference in 10 Downing Street, London. (File Photo| AP)

By ANI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a video message wished India "Happy Republic Day" and reiterated his plan to visit the country later this year.

"Let me wish everyone in India, as well as those celebrating here in Britain, a very Happy Republic Day," he said.

"Today, as India celebrates Republic Day and the birth of Constitution that established your nation as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world. I want to offer my sincere greetings, to a country that is very close to my heart," he further said.

"I look forward to visiting India later this year, strengthening our friendship, and striving for the quantum leap in our relationship that Prime Minister Modi and I have both pledged to achieve," he added.

Speaking about the cancellation of his visit to India as the chief guest to mark India's 72nd Republic Day parade, he said, "I was hugely looking forward to joining you for this important occasion, the kind invitation of my dear friend Prime Minister Modi. Alas, our common struggle against COVID-19, kept me in London."

"All over the world, this crisis is compelling people to stay apart including family and friends in Britain and India, who form what PM Modi says, "living bridge between us," added Johnson.

He also lauded the Indian effort in producing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines. "As I speak our two countries are working side-by-side to develop, produce, and distribute the vaccines that will help to free humanity the pandemic. And thanks to the combined efforts of Britain and India and many other nations, we are on the road to success against COVID."

