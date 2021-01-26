STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Covid vaccine effective against UK, South Africa variants, says Moderna

But for the South African variant, B.1.351, there was a sixfold reduction in the neutralizing antibody level, the company said.

Published: 26th January 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

In this file photo taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading 'Vaccine Covid-19' next to the Moderna biotech company logo. (Photo | AFP)

In this file photo taken on November 18, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading 'Vaccine Covid-19' next to the Moderna biotech company logo. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US biotechnology firm Moderna on Monday said lab studies showed its Covid-19 vaccine remains effective against variants of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

But the positive news was tempered by the finding that there was a sixfold reduction in the level of highly-potent neutralizing antibodies produced against the South African variant, B.1.351.

Out of caution, the company will test adding a second booster of its vaccine -- to make three shots in total -- and has begun preclinical studies on a booster specifically for the South African variant.

"We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should be protective against these newly detected variants," said Stephane Bancel, Moderna's CEO.

"Out of an abundance of caution and leveraging the flexibility of our mRNA platform, we are advancing an emerging variant booster candidate against the variant first identified in the Republic of South Africa into the clinic."

The emergence of highly contagious variants to the SARS-CoV-2 virus had triggered concern about their impact on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines even as countries begin to accelerate their immunization programs.

Both the B.1.1.7 variant first seen in the UK and the B.1.351 variant have multiple mutations along the "spike protein," molecules that dot the surface of the virus and allow it to invade human cells. 

Scientists have been particularly worried that the mutations on B.1.351 would lead to the virus escaping the action of antibodies, and render the current generation of vaccines obsolete. 

Moderna's vaccine uses mRNA -- a type of genetic molecule -- to deliver the information for human cells to create the spike protein inside the human body, in order to trigger an immune response.

A booster for B.1.351 would therefore carry the mRNA that creates the spike protein with the mutations that are specific to the variant. 

A major advantage of mRNA vaccines is that they can be developed in a matter of weeks, even though producing them to mass scale may take much longer.

- Reaction mixed - 

To study the impact of the Moderna vaccine, called mRNA-1273, the company took blood samples from eight people who had received two doses of the vaccine, and from primates that had also been immunized.

For the B.1.1.7 variant there was no impact on the level of neutralizing antibodies -- which bind to the spike protein and prevent it from invading human cells -- that were produced by the shots.

But for the South African variant, B.1.351, there was a sixfold reduction in the neutralizing antibody level.

Even so, the company said it remained above the quantity that was shown to be protective in earlier tests on primates that were infected on purpose.

Reaction to Moderna's statement by independent experts was mixed.

Akiko Iwasaki, a leading virologist from Yale, tweeted: "This is good," adding that she expected other vaccine makers were also developing boosters that target the South African variant.

Benjamin Neuman, a virologist from Texas A&M university, agreed and told AFP that the reduction in potency pertained to only one type of antibody, that make up one percent of the overall antibodies that bind to the spike protein of the virus, which it uses to enter cells.

"To be clear, the 99 percent of antibodies that bind to other parts of the spike and are not neutralizing should still work just as well on the mutant strains," he said.

He added the decrease found in the study "would be more a bellwether of potential problems to come than a sign of imminent danger," adding that in a living person, the immune system learns to adjust the antibodies it produces if their efficiency decreases.

But Lawrence Young, a virologist at Britain's Warwick University, said the sixfold reduction was a matter "of concern" and suggested vaccine efficacy as well as duration of protection could be impacted.

Moderna, which carried out the studies with the National Institutes of Health, has submitted the study to a preprint server so it can be analyzed by the wider scientific community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moderna moderna vaccine Coronavirus COVID vaccine South Africa UK COVID strain
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp