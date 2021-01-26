STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Estonia's new government sworn in with first-ever female Prime Minister

The Reform Party emerged as the winner of Estonia's 2019 general election under Kallas' lead but she failed to form a government at the time.

Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

HELSINKI: Estonia's new two-party coalition government has been sworn in with the first female prime minister in the Baltic country since it regained independence in 1991.

The 15-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas a 43-year-old lawyer and a former European Parliament lawmaker was approved Tuesday in the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature after President Kersti Kaljulaid had first appointed it.

The centre-right Reform Party, chaired by Kallas, and the left-leaning Centre Party, which are Estonia's two biggest political parties, clinched a deal on Sunday to form a government replacing the previous Cabinet led by Centre leader Juri Ratas that collapsed this month due to a corruption scandal.

Both parties have seven ministerial portfolios in the Cabinet in addition to Kallas' prime minister post.

The government musters a comfortable majority in the Parliament.

Kallas stressed gender balance in forming the new Cabinet, placing several women in key positions such as Reform's Keit Pentus-Rosimannus as finance minister and Eva-Maria Liimets, Estonia's ambassador to the Czech Republic, as the foreign minister.

