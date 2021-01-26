STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka thanks India for sending coronavirus vaccine

India was so far waiting for regulatory approval from Sri Lankan and Afghan authorities.

Published: 26th January 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Tuesday expressed appreciation and gratitude to India for sending 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the island country.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told the Cabinet that the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo informed that India would be sending 500,000 vaccines to Sri Lanka and they will arrive here on January 28.

"The Cabinet of Ministers decided to express the appreciation and gratitude of the Sri Lankan government in this regard," a Cabinet note said.

Sri Lanka will become the eighth country to which India is gifting COVID-19 vaccines since it began its country-wide mega immunisation programme on January 16.

India has gifted vaccines to seven countries in the region under grant assistance in sync with its "Neighbourhood First" policy -- Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

India was so far waiting for regulatory approval from Sri Lankan and Afghan authorities.

Sri Lanka on Friday approved emergency use of Oxford AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

The Commander of the Sri Lanka Army Gen Shavendra Silva who heads the COVID-19 preventive operations on Tuesday said that the government has finalised the priority list of vulnerable groups who will be first receiving the vaccine.

The frontline workers who are involved in the containing the spread of the virus will receive the vaccine first," Silva said.

He said the Army will transport the stocks of vaccines when they arrive at the international airport in Colombo to be stored in the capital.

The health authorities conducted a trial run of the vaccination process at three different centres over the weekend.

Sri Lanka has witnessed a fresh outbreak of the disease in October when two clusters - one centered on a garment factory and the other on the main fish market - emerged in Colombo and its suburbs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
After 60 days of protesting and 11 meetings with government, the farmers entered Delhi city after a planned Tractors' rally went out of hand. With Delhi police restricting their entry, clashes broke and in the melee, one farmer died. In picture, farmers i
In Pics | After over 60 days of wait, protesting farmers enter Delhi on Republic Day amidst chaos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp