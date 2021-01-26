STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

There should not be vicious competition: China plays down vaccine rivalry with India

China welcomes more countries to produce effective vaccines to benefit more people, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang told a media briefing in Beijing.

Published: 26th January 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

India China flag

Visual of Indian and Chinese flag used for representational purposes. (File | AFP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Aggressively pursuing its COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy, China on Monday played down reports of rivalry with India, which has emerged as a major competitor to Beijing in supplying the jabs to various countries, saying that there should not be "vicious" competition and confrontation over this.

China welcomes more countries to produce effective vaccines to benefit more people, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang told a media briefing here, replying to a question from China's official media about the reports of emerging rivalry between Beijing and New Delhi over the vaccine diplomacy.

He said each country should independently decide to opt for the vaccine of its choice independently.

"On this issue, there should not be vicious competition, and certainly not confrontation," Zhao said.

A number of countries in the subcontinent including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, where Beijing has substantial investments, caught China by surprise by opting for Indian vaccines.

India on Friday said it is undertaking commercial supplies of the doses to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco.

So far, India has sent consignments of coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles.

India has also rushed two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Brazil on the request of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

China for its part was not shy to highlight its own vaccine diplomacy.

On January 20, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying read out to the media the names of leaders of several countries who have taken Chinese vaccine jabs.

Hua said 46 countries so far have expressed their desire to import the China-made vaccines.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his vice President Fuat Oktay, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan, leaders of UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia have been publicly inoculated with Chinese vaccines, she said.

China has launched its vaccine diplomacy even as it approved only one of its four vaccines, Sinopharm for emergency use.

Its other vaccines like Sinovac and CoronaVac have made their way abroad and are being used while they are undergoing trial processes.

Back home, China has launched the free vaccination drive for all of its 1.4 billion people starting with key groups.

Over 10 million people have been inoculated already in the country while the ruling Communist Party leadership and the party cadre were yet to get vaccinated.

Hua said the Chinese companies are in communication with the World Health Organisation, (WHO) for approval.

"China firms are taking part in COVAX. They expressed readiness to join the COVAX. Hope they can be included in the vaccines reserve list at the early date," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccines Zhao Lijiang
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
After 60 days of protesting and 11 meetings with government, the farmers entered Delhi city after a planned Tractors' rally went out of hand. With Delhi police restricting their entry, clashes broke and in the melee, one farmer died. In picture, farmers i
In Pics | After over 60 days of wait, protesting farmers enter Delhi on Republic Day amidst chaos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp