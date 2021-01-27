STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Biden's US announces restoration of relations with Palestine, renews refugee aid 

He said the United States hopes to start working to slowly build confidence on both sides to create an environment to reach a two-state solution.

Published: 27th January 2021 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image: A Palestinian woman who lives in Cyprus, holds up the Palestine flag in front of the Israeli embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS: US President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday it was restoring relations with the Palestinians and renewing aid to Palestinian refugees, a reversal of the Trump administration's cutoff and a key element of its new support for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict agreed to by Israelis and Palestinians.

Acting US Ambassador Richard Mills made the announcement of Biden's new approach to a high-level Security Council meeting, saying the new US administration believes this "remains the best way to ensure Israel's future as a democratic and Jewish state and the Palestinians' legitimate aspirations for a state of their own and to live with dignity and security."

"In order to advance these objectives the Biden admnistration will restore credible US engagement with Palestinians as well as Israelis," Mills said.

"This will involve renewing US relations with the Palestinian leadership and Palestinian people," he said.

"President Biden has been clear that he intends to restore US assistance programs that support economic development programs and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, and to take steps to reopen diplomatic relations that were closed by the last US administration," Mills added.

He said the United States hopes to start working to slowly build confidence on both sides to create an environment to reach a two-state solution.

To pursue this goal, Mills said, "the United States will urge Israel's government and the Palestinians to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult," such as annexation of territory, settlement activity, demolitions and providing compensation for individuals in prison for acts of terrorism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Palestine Biden administration Israel
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
After 60 days of protesting and 11 meetings with government, the farmers entered Delhi city after a planned Tractors' rally went out of hand. With Delhi police restricting their entry, clashes broke and in the melee, one farmer died. In picture, farmers i
In Pics | After over 60 days of wait, protesting farmers enter Delhi on Republic Day amidst chaos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp