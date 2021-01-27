STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indonesian President receives second dose of Chinese coronavirus vaccine 

Indonesia has given priority to health workers and public officers after authorising the emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine.

Published: 27th January 2021 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Joko Widodo receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JAKARTA (Indonesia): Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the second dose of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, two weeks after the first injection.

Indonesia has given priority to health workers and public officers after authorising the emergency use of the Sinovac vaccine.

Several top military, police and health officials also received their second shots at the Presidential Palace, as well as a celebrity who is a social media influencer.

The Health Ministry data showed about 245,685 people have been vaccinated so far, most of them health workers.

On Tuesday, Indonesia's confirmed cases surpassed 1 million with 28,468 deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joko Widodo Chinese vaccine COVID-19 COVID vaccine Indonesia coronavirus indonesia Sinovac
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp