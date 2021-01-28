German vaccine commission recommends AstraZeneca jabs for under-65s only

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany's vaccine commission STIKO on Thursday said it was recommending the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine only for under-65-year-olds, due to insufficient data on its effectiveness on older people.

The panel of scientific experts said the vaccine, jointly developed with the University of Oxford, should only be used for "persons aged 18 to 65 years old based on available data".

"There is currently insufficient data to assess the efficacy of the vaccine for persons aged 65 years and older," it said.