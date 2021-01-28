STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Inequitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines risks exacerbating financial vulnerabilities: IMF

It said that an ongoing rebound of portfolio flows provides better financing options for emerging market economies facing large rollover needs in 2021.

Published: 28th January 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside its headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016

The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The IMF has warned that the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines risks exacerbating financial vulnerabilities, especially for frontier market economies, even though their approval and rollout have boosted expectations of a global recovery and lifted risk asset prices.

In its Global Financial Stability update released on Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund underlined that until the coronavirus vaccines are widely available, the market rally and the economic recovery remain predicated on continued monetary and fiscal policy support. "Inequitable distribution of vaccines risks exacerbating financial vulnerabilities, especially for frontier market economies," it said.

It said that an ongoing rebound of portfolio flows provides better financing options for emerging market economies facing large rollover needs in 2021. "Approval and rollout of vaccines have boosted expectations of a global recovery and lifted risk asset prices, despite rising COVID-19 cases and softening economic activity in late 2020," the report noted.

Policy accommodation has mitigated liquidity strains so far, but solvency pressures may resurface in the near future, especially in riskier segments of credit markets and sectors hit hard by the pandemic, the IMF said, adding that credit concerns and profitability challenges in the low-interest-rate environment may weigh on banks' ability and willingness to lend in the future.

"Policy-makers should continue to provide support until a sustainable recovery takes hold: under-delivery may jeopardise the healing of the global economy. However, with investors betting on a persistent policy backstop and a sense of complacency permeating markets as asset valuations rise further, policymakers should be cognizant of the risks of a market correction," IMF said.

It said that with monetary policy anticipated to remain accommodative in coming years, policy-makers should address rising vulnerabilities to avoid putting growth at risk in the medium term. Tobias Adrian, Director of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, said that an absolute end to this pandemic is going to be a medical solution.

"So, the vaccine news was a very good one and it has driven up valuations. Furthermore, throughout the year, of course, the monetary policy supported by the major central banks, but also by emerging markets, central banks have supported asset prices by easing financial conditions," he said.

"Now we are in a place where the easiness of financial conditions is helping economic activity, is helping countries and corporations to issue debt. But it's also accompanied by a run-up in asset prices, particularly in some sectors. And we do worry that there are stretched valuations in some sectors. For example, in the tech sector, we're detecting some frothiness as, as you point out. And there's certainly a risk of a market correction here," Adrian said.

Even though there was a very sharp economic contraction, the support on the monetary side and the fiscal side has contained the bankruptcy so far. "So the banks are in good shape. That is extremely important from a financial stability point of view. On the market side, of course, there is the worry that we could see for the sell offs," he said.

Last year there was a very sharp selloff that led to central banks stepping in and really backstopping a very broad segment on financial markets. "We could certainly see further sell offs at some point, at least in some segments of the market," he said, adding that this might directly impact financial stability in an adverse way. But it could lead to a tightening of financial conditions.

Fabio Natalucci, Deputy Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department said uneven distribution of vaccines create this risk of asynchronous recovery. "There's a health situation for first of all, that needs to be addressed. There's also then an issue in terms of recovery," he said.

If there is asynchronous recovery, countries lag behind, they could lose market access, financial conditions tighten. "And then you would see really an increase in poverty, you could see an increasing inequality. So that's why it's important that we tackle this as a global issue, at the global level, and there is an equitable distribution of vaccines across the globe," he said.

The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 100.8 million while the deaths have reached to more than 2.17 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMF Coronavirus Global Financial Stability COVID19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp