STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Moscow court mulls house arrest for Navalny's allies

A Moscow court on Thursday rejected his appeal for his release, and another hearing next week could turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into a real one.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Friday considered a request to put several allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny under house arrest as authorities work to stymie more protests over the anti-corruption investigator's jailing.

Navalny's supporters are calling for rallies on Sunday to demand his freedom.

Tens of thousands of people rallied across Russia last weekend to protest his January 17 arrest and 30-day detention.

The 44-year-old Navalny, the best-known critic of President Vladimir Putin's government, was arrested upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Russian authorities have rejected the accusations.

Navalny was jailed for 30 days after Russia's prison service alleged he had violated the probation terms of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money-laundering conviction that he has rejected as politically motivated.

A Moscow court on Thursday rejected his appeal for his release, and another hearing next week could turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into a real one.

As part of government efforts to stem the tide of protests, police detained Navalny's brother, Oleg; his top ally, Lyubov Sobol; Oleg Stepanov, the head of Navalny's Moscow office; Dr.

Anastasia Vasilyeva from the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors; and Maria Alyokhina from the Pussy Riot punk collective.

They were detained for 48 hours as part of a criminal probe into alleged violations of coronavirus regulations during Saturday's protests.

Sobol's lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, said on Twitter that investigators asked Moscow's Tverskoy District Court to put Sobol and the four others under house arrest.

In a strong challenge to the Kremlin, demonstrations calling for Navalny's release took place in more than 100 Russian cities Saturday, Nearly 4,000 people were reportedly detained at those protests, and some were given fines and jail terms.

In Moscow, over 1,600 people have been charged with violations, and 154 received jail terms ranging from seven to 15 days for their involvement in last Saturday's protests, the Moscow City Court said Friday.

Navalny's arrest and the harsh police actions at the protests have brought wide criticism from the West and calls for his release.

Appearing in court via video link from jail, Navalny on Thursday denounced the criminal proceedings against him as part of a government campaign to intimidate the opposition.

You won't succeed in scaring tens of millions of people who have been robbed by that government, he said.

Yes, you have the power now to put me in handcuffs, but it's not going to last forever.

 Navalny fell into a coma on August 20 while on a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow.

He was transferred to a Berlin hospital two days later.

Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to the Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Russian authorities have refused to open a full-fledged criminal inquiry, citing a lack of evidence that he was poisoned.

(AP) RS 01291741 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexei Navalny Russia Alexei Navalny allies
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp