STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Jobless man charged with murdering two women in France

Fortin was caught the same day as the double killings at the wheel of his car in which police a second hand gun and ammunition were found.

Published: 30th January 2021 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

gun

Representational Image

By AFP

LYON: An unemployed engineer suspected of gunning down a job centre employee and a human resources director, both women, in southeastern France, has been charged with double murder and placed in custody, the prosecutor said Saturday.  

Gabriel Fortin is alleged to have shot dead an  employee at a government centre and then killed another woman on the premises of a company where he worked until 2010.

Prosecutor Alex Perrin said the killings were "totally premeditated" by the 45-year-old bachelor who was not known to the police or intelligence services. 

The man first went into the employment office in the city of Valence before driving to the nearby town of Guilherand-Granges where he shot the second woman at a refuse collection firm.

"He was brought before an investigating magistrate and charged with murder," Valence prosecutor Alex Perrin told AFP.

The suspect remained silent and was put in custody, he added.

Fortin was caught the same day as the double killings at the wheel of his car in which police a second hand gun and ammunition were found.

The prosecutor said reported links to a third murder of a woman, also a human resources director, carried out in the eastern Alsace region on Tuesday were still being investigated.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said the killings had put "the whole country into mourning".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
France murder
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp