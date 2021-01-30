STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UAE allows citizenship to distinguished professionals to attract talent

He further said that the UAE Cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category.

UAE

By ANI

DUBAI: With the aim to attract talent, the United Arab Emirates on Saturday approved law amendments allowing citizenship to distinguished professionals including scientists, doctors, authors.

In a tweet, UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents and professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey."

He further said that the UAE Cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category.

"The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship," he added.

According to a report by official WAM news agency, the inventors seeking Emirati citizenship will need to obtain one or more patents approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy or any other reputable international body, besides a recommendation letter from the Economy Ministry.

Meanwhile, people with creative talents such as intellectuals and artists should be pioneers in their fields and also winners of one or more international awards. A recommendation letter from related government institutes is also mandatory.

In case of qualifying, and before acquiring the citizenship, other requirements include swearing the oath of allegiance, committing to abide by the Emirati laws and officially informing the respective government agency in case of acquiring or losing any other citizenship are mandated, WAM noted.

Investors are required to own a property in the UAE to get citizenship.

