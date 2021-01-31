Pakistani policeman killed, two injured as gunmen open fire in Peshawar

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani police officer was killed and two others were injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them here on Saturday, officials said.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Inspector Khushdil Khan was killed, while his two colleagues -- Assistant Sub-inspector Bakht Zeb Khan and constable Iftikhar -- sustained bullet wounds when the assailants ambushed their vehicle near the central jail, Peshawar Police chief Ahsan Abbas said.