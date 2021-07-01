STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan Army inducts China-made VT-4 battle tanks

The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology.

Published: 01st July 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army has formally inducted the first batch of the China-made VT-4 battle tanks into its armoury.

Produced by Chinese state-owned armoured vehicle manufacturer, Norinco, the delivery of VT-4 tanks from the manufacturer began in April last year.

Pakistan is the third country to have bought these tanks from China after Thailand and Nigeria.

The Army's media affairs wing in a statement said that Commander Mangla Corps, Lieutenant General Shaheen Mehmood, on Wednesday visited the Armoured Division and inspected the first batch of VT-4 tanks.

Major General Rashid Mahmood briefed the commander about ongoing post shipment inspections of the first batch of tanks, the statement said.

General Mehmood also witnessed the mobility and maneuverability test of the tanks.

Earlier, the Army after its on field tests in September last year had said the tanks would be employed in an offensive role by strike formations after induction.

The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology, the Army had said.

Pakistan has been buying various weapons from China which has become its reliable partner in the defence field.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VT-4 battle tanks Pakistan Army China-Pakistan ties
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp