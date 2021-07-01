STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan province suspends 70 paramilitary troops for refusing Covid vaccine

The troops from the Balochistan Levies, a paramilitary force that assists police with law enforcement, have direct contact with the public, the official said.

Published: 01st July 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

COVID vaccine

Representational image (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

QUETTA: A Pakistan province has suspended 70 paramilitary troops without pay after they refused to receive Covid-19 vaccines, officials said.

The group were suspended in southern Balochistan province on Wednesday "after repeated written warnings and verbal requests" to get the jabs, said Habib Ahmed Bangalzai, a senior local official.

"They will also not get their salaries," Bangalzai added.

The troops from the Balochistan Levies, a paramilitary force that assists police with law enforcement, have direct contact with the public, the official said.

ALSO READ | Eight arrested for spreading COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Gujarat

Wali Breach, another senior government official, confirmed the suspensions.

The move comes after the national government advised all its employees to get vaccinated.

Balochistan authorities were on Thursday due to implement a ban on unvaccinated people entering government offices, public parks, shopping malls and public transport. 

Pakistan's nationwide vaccination rollout has been ramped up in recent weeks with more than 350,000 doses administered on most days.

Almost 16 million shots have been given to date, with China supplying most of the jabs.

But concerns about the side effects, coupled with misinformation that the vaccines cause infertility or death within two years, have sparked some hesitancy.

However, in the capital Islamabad, Pakistanis who want to work abroad have this week protested about a shortage of Western-made vaccines AstraZeneca and Pfizer, an entry requirement for most Gulf countries.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaccine hesitancy Pakistan Covid in Pakistan
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp