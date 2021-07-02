STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China rejects US criticism on human trafficking

'We firmly oppose the US unfounded accusations against China based on lies and rumours,' Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Published: 02nd July 2021 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

China flag. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Friday rejected US accusations it is failing to stop human trafficking and said Washington has no right to criticise due to its history of racial discrimination.

Beijing was among 17 governments that were warned Thursday of potential US sanctions over human trafficking, adding to tension with Washington. Others included Malaysia, Russia and Nicaragua.

"We firmly oppose the US unfounded accusations against China based on lies and rumours," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

He accused Washington of "smearing China" and interfering in its affairs. The US State Department ranked China among "Tier 3" governments that it said fail to meet minimal standards to stop trafficking.

It cited estimates that as many as 25 million people, many of them women and children, are victims worldwide. "The United States is in no position to wield the stick of human rights," Wang said at a daily briefing.

He cited American mistreatment of Blacks and American Indians and what he said were reports that few people trafficked to the United States for forced labour have been rescued.

"What the United States needs is to reflect on and correct its own human rights violations such as genocide, racial discrimination and forced labour," Wang said.

The "Tier 3" governments in the report were Afghanistan, Algeria, China, Comoros, Cuba, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China US trafficking
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp