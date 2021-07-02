STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lukashenko claims Western-linked 'terrorist sleeper cells' exposed in Belarus

He alleged that Germany, Ukraine, the US Poland and Lithuania were involved in their work.

Published: 02nd July 2021 10:51 PM

MOSCOW: Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Friday claimed authorities had exposed "terrorist sleeper cells" that he alleged were linked to Germany, the United States, Ukraine and other countries.

"Today terrorist 'sleeper' cells have been exposed, so-called self-defence units," Lukashenko said at a ceremony marking 30 years of independence of post-Soviet Belarus.

"The goal of these cells is forcible regime change on day X. They themselves so far do not know when this day X comes: it is necessary to lead our people to it," Lukashenko said in remarks released by his office.

He alleged that Germany, Ukraine, the US Poland and Lithuania were involved in their work.

"Today we completed a large-scale anti-terror operation," Lukashenko said, adding that Belarusian authorities would confront German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Lukashenko also claimed the "sleeper" cells tried to target a Russian naval communication centre near the Belarusian town of Vileyka located around 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of the capital Minsk and he discussed the incident with President Vladimir Putin.

"We've discussed this problem in the most serious manner," the Belarus leader said. 

"You understand the result of this discussion. All participants of the terror act -- including those who organised and carried it out -- were found and arrested within two days."

The 66-year-old leader also said he ordered officials to seal the country's border with pro-Western Ukraine to prevent "a huge amount of arms" coming into Belarus.

Since an election last August, Belarus has been in the grip of a historic political crisis that erupted after Lukashenko secured a sixth term as president.

The opposition says the election was rigged but authorities imposed an intense crackdown in which several people died and thousands were arrested.

Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet in May to intercept a Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania.

When the plane was forced to land in Minsk, Belarus arrested dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend on board. 

In June, the West imposed sanctions on key sectors of the Belarus economy, ratcheting up pressure on Lukashenko's regime.

In response, Minsk said it was suspending its participation in the Eastern Partnership, an initiative to boost ties between the EU and its ex-Soviet neighbours.

