STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UAE prohibits citizens from travelling to 14 countries, including India, Pakistan

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities. Over 34 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far, it said.

Published: 02nd July 2021 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: The UAE government on Friday prohibited its nationals from travelling to 14 countries, including India and Pakistan, in a major step to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that its citizens are prohibited from travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria.

"Exempt from the decision are the UAE diplomatic missions in the aforementioned countries; emergency treatment cases; official delegations and previously authorised business and technical delegates," they said in a statement released to the UAE's official news agency WAM.

"In a joint statement marking the commencement of the peak travel season which coincides with the exceptional circumstances the world is going through currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MoFAIC and NCEMA underlined the need for the UAE citizens to comply with all precautionary measures in general, particularly the COVID-19 countermeasures, and all other preventative protocols in place in their countries of destination," it said.

The two entities also emphasised on the need for the UAE citizens to adhere to self-isolation should they get COVID-19 positive during their travel, and ensure compliance with all instructions, requirements and health protocols applied by their host countries.

They were also asked to notify the UAE embassies in their host countries in case they get infected. On Friday, India saw a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities. Over 34 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far, it said.

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,675 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,556 recoveries and 8 deaths. The total number of cases in the UAE as on July 1 are 634,582, while total recoveries stand at 612,998. The death toll now stands at 1,819.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UAE Pandemic COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown Pakistan India
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp