STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

At least 43 migrants drown off Tunisia; 84 rescued

Mongi Slim, head of the organisation, told The Associated Press that the boat, which was carrying 127 migrants, left Libya's coastal city of Zuwara to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward Italy.

Published: 03rd July 2021 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Drowning

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

TUNIS: At least 43 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia on Saturday and 84 others were rescued after their boat capsized overnight, the Tunisian Red Crescent said.

Mongi Slim, head of the organisation, told The Associated Press that the boat, which was carrying 127 migrants, left Libya's coastal city of Zuwara on Friday to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward Italy.

He said 46 Sudanese, 16 Eritreans and 12 Bengalis were among the migrants.

The defense ministry's spokesperson, Mohamed Zekri, said the 84 migrants were rescued by fishermen.

He declined to confirm the drowning of the other migrants.

Libya is a frequent departure point for migrants making the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing.

Several shipwrecks from smugglers' boats carrying migrants have occurred in recent weeks, as attempts to reach Europe become more frequent amid warmer summer weather.

Last week, Tunisian coast guards found seven bodies on the beaches of Djerba, an island off the southern coast.

They were buried at the cemetery for migrants in Zarzis, Tunisia, who perished in the Mediterranean Sea.

The head of the Red Crescent, meanwhile, launched an urgent call about the fate of hundreds of migrants who escaped death as his organization has no means to provide housing.

"The three centers in Zarzis are full and cannot shelter more people. We also have 380 other migrants in confinement in Djerba with nowhere to go," Slim said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tunisia Tunisia migrants
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp