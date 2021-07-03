STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian Navy ship completes safety study near Colombo Port; submits report to Lankan authorities

The survey was necessitated in the aftermath of Singapore-flagged cargo vessel MV X-Press Pearl catching fire and sinking in these water earlier in June.

Published: 03rd July 2021 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan Navy soldiers work to remove debris washed ashore from container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the ninth consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka. (Photo | AFP)

FILE | Sri Lankan Navy soldiers work to remove debris washed ashore from container ship MV X-Press Pearl. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Saturday said Indian naval ship, INS Sarvekshak, has surveyed 800 miles of the sea near the Colombo Port and a findings report has been sent to the Sri Lankan Ministry of Fisheries to resume safe navigation and commercial fishing.

The survey was necessitated in the aftermath of Singapore-flagged cargo vessel MV X-Press Pearl catching fire and sinking in these water earlier in June.

The study aimed to identify underwater debris which could pose a threat to mariners and fishermen.

"Ship Sarvekshak surveying around #MVXPressPearl off #Colombo entered Colombo harbour, post completion of 800 miles of side scan #Sonar survey.

The ship was welcomed by the Commander of Western Naval Area," the high commission wrote on Twitter.

INS Sarvekshak, described as a state-of-the-art Hydrographic Survey Ship, was dispatched by the Indian Navy on June 23 upon a formal request from the Government of Sri Lanka to conduct a joint safety study along with the Sri Lanka Navy and National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency in the waters near and along major navigation routes off the Colombo harbour.

At a felicitation ceremony on Friday, High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay handed over the 'fairsheet' of the survey to Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda.

The 'fairsheet' has identified 54 underwater debris and one ship-wreck.

The survey data will be used to issue advisories to mariners and fishermen and also to salvors when removing debris, the Colombo Page online news portal reported.

Minister Devananda thanked the Indian government for quick response to their call for a joint study.

He lauded India for its vision SAGAR (Safety and Growth for All In the Region), according to the daily.

The continued assistance to Sri Lanka in recent maritime incidents has showcased India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the High Commission said.

INS Sarvekshak surveyed 807 miles of the sea using side scan sonar technology, integral sensors and two survey boats, the news website said.

The ship's team worked day and night to process the data to meet the urgent requirements.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by State Minister of Fisheries Kanchana Wijesekara, Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries R M Rathnayaka and Chairman Sri Lanka Port Control Captain Nihal Keppetipola.

Cargo ship MV X-Press Pearl was carrying 1,486 containers of chemicals and cargo when it went up in flames on May 21 near the Colombo Port.

The Sri Lankan Navy, Airforce and the Indian Coast Guard jointly doused the fire in an operation that took days.

However, the ship sank off the country's coast on June 17.

Apart from the 325 metric tonnes of fuel in its tanks, the ship was loaded with 25 tonnes of hazardous nitric acid.

Environmentalists have dubbed it as one the worst ecological disasters in the country's history.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INS Sarvekshak Indian navy MV X-Press Pearl
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp