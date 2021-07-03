STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from UAE, Ethiopia, Vietnam over COVID-19

Saudi Arabia has confirmed more than 490,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 7,800 fatalities.

Published: 03rd July 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

A Saudi nurse checks a patient's temperature at a mobile clinic catering for the residents of Ajyad Almasafi district in the holy city of Mecca amid COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi citizens are allowed to visit these countries only after getting a permit from the kingdom's authorities (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has suspended entry for citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Vietnam over the spread of the coronavirus and its strains in these countries, media reported.

Saudi citizens are allowed to visit these countries only after getting a permit from the kingdom's authorities, the state-run SPA news agency reported.

The new restrictions will enter into force on late Sunday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 183.01 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.96 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed more than 490,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 7,800 fatalities.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saudi Arabia Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp