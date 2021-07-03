Sri Lanka makes plans to reopen schools

By PTI

COLOMBO: Authorities in Sri Lanka say state-run schools will reopen this month after being closed for nearly three months due to a surge of COVID-19.

As a first step, arrangements are being made to reopen schools which have fewer than 100 students, the education ministry said Saturday.

The ministry has identified nearly 3,000 such schools and they will reopen first, while other schools will follow in stages.

While the schools were closed, online classes were conducted, but criticism is rising over the lack of internet and computer facilities for some children who live in remote parts of the Indian Ocean island.

Sri Lanka came out of a monthlong lockdown a week ago.

However, public gatherings are still banned and universities, libraries, places of worship, cinemas, pubs, bars, hotels and gyms remain closed.

Sri Lanka has seen a sharp increase in cases and deaths since April because of the celebrations and shopping during the traditional new year festival.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sri Lanka's has recorded 260,972 confirmed cases, with 3,120 deaths.