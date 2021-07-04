STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghan military kills 143 Taliban terrorists in last 24 hours

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence as international combat troops are gradually withdrawing from the country.

Published: 04th July 2021 06:00 PM

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: The Afghan Military killed 143 militants of radical movement Taliban and wounded 121 during operations in several Afghan provinces in the last 24 hours, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"143 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 121 others were wounded as a result of #ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Kandahar, Herat, Ghor, Farah, Samangan, Helmand, Badakhshan & Kabul provinces during the last 24 hours," the ministry said on Twitter.

The military discovered and defused 11 improvised explosive devices, the ministry added.

ALSO READ: Taliban take districts in NE Afghanistan from fleeing troops

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence as international combat troops are gradually withdrawing from the country.

The foreign troops' pullout was one of the points in the agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February last year, another being the launch of the intra-Afghan talks. 

