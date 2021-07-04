STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chinese astronauts make first space walk outside new station

Published: 04th July 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 12:26 PM

Chinese astronauts, from left; Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming salute from aboard China's space station core module Tianhe during a video conversation with Chinese President.

Chinese astronauts, from left; Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming salute from aboard China's space station core module Tianhe during a video conversation with Chinese President. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: Two astronauts made the first space walk on Sunday outside China's new orbital station to work on setting up a 15-meter (50-foot) long robotic arm.

Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them.

The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.

The astronauts arrived June 17 for a three-month mission aboard China's third orbital station, part of an ambitious space program that landed a robot rover on Mars in May.

Their mission comes as the ruling Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.

The station's first module, Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, was launched April 29.

That was followed by an automated spacecraft with food and fuel.

Liu, Nie and Tang arrived June 17 aboard a Shenzhou capsule.

On Sunday, Liu and Tang were completing installation of a robotic arm that will be used to assemble the rest of the station, according to state media.

State TV said their space suits are designed to allow them to work in the vacuum of space for up to six hours if needed.

The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to add two more modules to the 70-ton station.

Liu is a veteran of the Shenzhou 7 mission in 2008, during which Zhai Zhigang made China's first space walk.

Nie is on his third trip into space while Liu is making his first.

All are military pilots.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp