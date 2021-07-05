STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Three security personnel killed as militants attack check post in Pakistan

Security forces launched a combing operation after the attack in the mountainous Hassan Khel area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to arrest the militants.

Published: 05th July 2021 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purpose.

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Some unidentified militants on Monday attacked a check post in Pakistan's restive North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, killing three security personnel, officials said.

Security forces launched a combing operation after the attack in the mountainous Hassan Khel area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to arrest the militants.

The security officials said that three troops were killed while one was injured in the attack.

Chief Minister of the province Mehmood Khan condemned the attack, saying such cowardice acts cannot deter the resolve and determination of the armed forces in the war against terrorism.

In a separate incident, the security forces killed two top commanders -- Pervez alias Mubarak Khan and Bahdar Zaman alias Chacha Swati -- of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban outfit in Bajaur tribal district.

Both the terrorists were involved in illegal activities to generate revenue for the terror group through extortion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan militants
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp