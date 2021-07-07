STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bodies of plane crash victims found in Russia's Far East

An Antonov An-26 carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday near its destination town of Palana in the region of Kamchatka, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather.

Published: 07th July 2021 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

This photo released by the Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, shows wreckage of a missing Antonov An-26 missing plane. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: Rescuers on Wednesday have found bodies of victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in Russia's Far East, local authorities said.

An Antonov An-26 carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday near its destination town of Palana in the region of Kamchatka, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather.

Wreckage was found Tuesday evening on a coastal cliffside and in the sea, and the search and rescue operation was suspended until Wednesday morning after night fell, as the crash site was difficult to access in the dark.

The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, told the state Tass news agency that the first bodies are being pulled out (of the water).

 He wouldn't say how many bodies were found.

Russian media reported Tuesday that none of the six crew members or 22 passengers on board had survived.

The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was among the passengers, spokespeople of the Kamchatka government said.

Solodov said Tuesday that a group of government officials including Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev will head to Palana on Wednesday.

In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying the same route as Tuesday's flight.

A total of 14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed.

Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.

(AP) NSA 07071253 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
russia plane crash russia far east
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp