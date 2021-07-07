EU warns Hungary to 'rectify' anti-LGBTQ law

By AFP

STRASBOURG: European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday warned Hungary to reverse course on its controversial LGBTQ law -- which comes into force on Thursday -- or face legal consequences.

"It is a disgrace this legislation... It is something that flies in the face of the values of the European Union," von der Leyen, who heads the EU executive, told a session of European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"If Hungary does not rectify the situation, the commission will use its powers available as the guardian of the treaties," she added.

At issue is a law, titled the "Anti-Paedophilia Act", that was originally aimed at toughening punishments for child abuse.

But its final draft contains amendments that critics say conflate paedophilia with homosexuality and generally stigmatises support for the LGBTQ community.

"Europe will never allow parts of our society to be stigmatised, be it because of whom their love, because of their age, their ethnicity, their political opinions, or their religious beliefs," von der Leyen said.

Any legal action launched by von der Leyen has the firm support of a majority of member states after EU leaders, led by the Netherlands, upbraided Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a summit last month over his plan.

EU council chief Charles Michel, who hosted the summit, acknowledged to MEPs that such a heated discussion was "not a common practice" for EU summits.

"Our conversation was necessary, difficult, and at times emotional," he said, proving that LGBTQ rights "are not a marginal issue".

The commission is understood to be planning something called an infringement proceeding, which amounts to a lawsuit that can lead to fines inflicted by the EU's top court.

MEPs mostly backed von der Leyen's tough words for Orban and her threat of legal proceedings, though far-right lawmakers said they supported the Hungarian law.

French MEP Nicolas Bay called the targeting of Hungary "scandalous".

"Hungary wants to protect its children against the delusion of gender theory. Budapest is right," he said.